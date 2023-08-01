The Pittsburgh Pirates (47-58) host the Detroit Tigers (47-59) to open a two-game series at PNC Park, with first pitch at 7:05 PM ET on Tuesday. The Pirates are on the back of a series victory over the Phillies, and the Tigers a series loss to the Marlins.

The Pirates will call on Johan Oviedo (4-11) versus the Tigers and Matt Manning (3-2).

Pirates vs. Tigers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Venue: PNC Park

Probable Pitchers: Oviedo - PIT (4-11, 4.60 ERA) vs Manning - DET (3-2, 4.10 ERA)

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Johan Oviedo

The Pirates' Oviedo (4-11) will make his 22nd start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw six innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up one earned run while allowing three hits.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.60, a 2.16 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.347 in 21 games this season.

He has started 21 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 10 of them.

Oviedo has 16 starts of five or more innings this season in 21 chances. He averages 5.6 innings per outing.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 21 chances this season.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Matt Manning

Manning makes the start for the Tigers, his ninth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.10 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the righty went five innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

In eight games this season, the 25-year-old has a 4.10 ERA and 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .215 to opposing batters.

Manning is looking to secure his second quality start of the year.

Manning has put together seven starts this season where he pitched five or more innings.

He has had three appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

