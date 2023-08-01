Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (47-58) will host Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers (47-59) at PNC Park on Tuesday, August 1, with a start time of 7:05 PM ET.

The Tigers are +105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Pirates (-125). The total is 9 runs for this game (with +100 odds to go over and -120 odds to go under).

Pirates vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Johan Oviedo - PIT (4-11, 4.60 ERA) vs Matt Manning - DET (3-2, 4.10 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Pirates vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Have the desire to wager on the Pirates' game against the Tigers but aren't quite sure where to begin? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Pirates (-125) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Pirates to take down the Tigers with those odds, and the Pirates emerge with the victory, you'd get back $18.00.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Bryan Reynolds get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Pirates vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

The Pirates have been favorites in 19 games this season and won 11 (57.9%) of those contests.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Pirates have a 10-6 record (winning 62.5% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Pittsburgh.

The Pirates have not been favored on the moneyline over the last 10 games.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Pittsburgh and its opponents combined to hit the over six times.

The Tigers have been victorious in 34, or 40%, of the 85 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Tigers have come away with a win 30 times in 76 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Pirates vs. Tigers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew McCutchen 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+160) Ji-Man Choi 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+175) Jack Suwinski 0.5 (-175) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+200) Bryan Reynolds 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+185) Johan Oviedo - - - -

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 25th 5th

Think the Pirates can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Pittsburgh and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.