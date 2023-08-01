Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates play Javier Baez and the Detroit Tigers at PNC Park on Tuesday. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

Pirates vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates rank 24th in baseball with 100 home runs. They average 1.0 per game.

Pittsburgh ranks 25th in baseball, slugging .385.

The Pirates rank 24th in the majors with a .236 batting average.

Pittsburgh scores the fourth-fewest runs in baseball (435 total, 4.1 per game).

The Pirates are 22nd in baseball with an on-base percentage of .313.

The Pirates strike out 8.8 times per game, the No. 16 average in baseball.

Pittsburgh's pitching staff is 18th in the majors with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Pittsburgh has the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.49).

Pitchers for the Pirates combine for the 24th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.381).

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

Johan Oviedo gets the start for the Pirates, his 22nd of the season. He is 4-11 with a 4.60 ERA and 106 strikeouts through 117 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the righty threw six innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.

Oviedo is trying to pick up his 11th quality start of the year.

Oviedo heads into this game with 16 outings of five or more innings pitched this year.

In one of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 7/25/2023 Padres L 5-1 Away Rich Hill Blake Snell 7/26/2023 Padres W 3-2 Away Johan Oviedo Seth Lugo 7/28/2023 Phillies L 2-1 Home Mitch Keller Zack Wheeler 7/29/2023 Phillies W 7-6 Home Quinn Priester Aaron Nola 7/30/2023 Phillies W 6-4 Home Rich Hill Cristopher Sanchez 8/1/2023 Tigers - Home Johan Oviedo Matt Manning 8/2/2023 Tigers - Home Osvaldo Bido Eduardo Rodríguez 8/3/2023 Brewers - Away Mitch Keller Adrian Houser 8/4/2023 Brewers - Away Quinn Priester Colin Rea 8/5/2023 Brewers - Away Rich Hill Corbin Burnes 8/6/2023 Brewers - Away Johan Oviedo Freddy Peralta

