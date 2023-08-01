How to Watch the Pirates vs. Tigers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 1
Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates play Javier Baez and the Detroit Tigers at PNC Park on Tuesday. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Pirates vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
|Pirates Injury Report
|Pirates vs Tigers Betting Trends & Stats
|Pirates vs Tigers Player Props
|Pirates vs Tigers Pitching Matchup
Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Pirates rank 24th in baseball with 100 home runs. They average 1.0 per game.
- Pittsburgh ranks 25th in baseball, slugging .385.
- The Pirates rank 24th in the majors with a .236 batting average.
- Pittsburgh scores the fourth-fewest runs in baseball (435 total, 4.1 per game).
- The Pirates are 22nd in baseball with an on-base percentage of .313.
- The Pirates strike out 8.8 times per game, the No. 16 average in baseball.
- Pittsburgh's pitching staff is 18th in the majors with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Pittsburgh has the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.49).
- Pitchers for the Pirates combine for the 24th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.381).
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher
- Johan Oviedo gets the start for the Pirates, his 22nd of the season. He is 4-11 with a 4.60 ERA and 106 strikeouts through 117 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the righty threw six innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- Oviedo is trying to pick up his 11th quality start of the year.
- Oviedo heads into this game with 16 outings of five or more innings pitched this year.
- In one of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Pirates Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/25/2023
|Padres
|L 5-1
|Away
|Rich Hill
|Blake Snell
|7/26/2023
|Padres
|W 3-2
|Away
|Johan Oviedo
|Seth Lugo
|7/28/2023
|Phillies
|L 2-1
|Home
|Mitch Keller
|Zack Wheeler
|7/29/2023
|Phillies
|W 7-6
|Home
|Quinn Priester
|Aaron Nola
|7/30/2023
|Phillies
|W 6-4
|Home
|Rich Hill
|Cristopher Sanchez
|8/1/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Johan Oviedo
|Matt Manning
|8/2/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Osvaldo Bido
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|8/3/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Mitch Keller
|Adrian Houser
|8/4/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Quinn Priester
|Colin Rea
|8/5/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Rich Hill
|Corbin Burnes
|8/6/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Johan Oviedo
|Freddy Peralta
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.