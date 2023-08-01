Tuesday's contest at PNC Park has the Pittsburgh Pirates (47-58) matching up with the Detroit Tigers (47-59) at 7:05 PM ET (on August 1). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 win for the Pirates, so expect a competitive matchup.

The Pirates will give the nod to Johan Oviedo (4-11) against the Tigers and Matt Manning (3-2).

Pirates vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Pirates 5, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Pirates Performance Insights

The Pirates are favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been the favorite in their last 10 games.

When it comes to hitting the over, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

In their last game with a spread, the Pirates failed to cover.

This season, the Pirates have won 11 out of the 19 games, or 57.9%, in which they've been favored.

Pittsburgh has a record of 10-6, a 62.5% win rate, when favored by -125 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Pirates have a 55.6% chance to win.

Pittsburgh has scored 435 runs (just 4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Pirates have a 4.49 team ERA that ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates Schedule