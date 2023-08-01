The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Ji-Man Choi and his .577 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Matt Manning and the Detroit Tigers at PNC Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Phillies.

Ji-Man Choi Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Tigers Starter: Matt Manning
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Ji-Man Choi At The Plate

  • Choi is hitting .205 with four doubles, six home runs and two walks.
  • Choi has gotten at least one hit in 52.2% of his games this season (12 of 23), with more than one hit three times (13.0%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 26.1% of his games this season, and 7.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Choi has picked up an RBI in 34.8% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 13.0% of his games.
  • He has scored in nine games this season (39.1%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ji-Man Choi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 11
.257 AVG .158
.289 OBP .158
.600 SLG .421
6 XBH 4
3 HR 3
7 RBI 4
13/2 K/BB 14/0
0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
  • The Tigers' 4.52 team ERA ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Tigers rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (127 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Manning makes the start for the Tigers, his ninth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.10 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out was on Thursday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing seven hits.
  • In eight games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.10, with 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .215 against him.
