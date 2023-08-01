Ji-Man Choi Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Tigers - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Ji-Man Choi and his .577 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Matt Manning and the Detroit Tigers at PNC Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Phillies.
Ji-Man Choi Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Tigers Starter: Matt Manning
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Discover More About This Game
Ji-Man Choi At The Plate
- Choi is hitting .205 with four doubles, six home runs and two walks.
- Choi has gotten at least one hit in 52.2% of his games this season (12 of 23), with more than one hit three times (13.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in 26.1% of his games this season, and 7.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Choi has picked up an RBI in 34.8% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 13.0% of his games.
- He has scored in nine games this season (39.1%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ji-Man Choi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|11
|.257
|AVG
|.158
|.289
|OBP
|.158
|.600
|SLG
|.421
|6
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|3
|7
|RBI
|4
|13/2
|K/BB
|14/0
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Tigers' 4.52 team ERA ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (127 total, 1.2 per game).
- Manning makes the start for the Tigers, his ninth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.10 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Thursday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- In eight games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.10, with 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .215 against him.
