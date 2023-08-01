Jack Suwinski Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Tigers - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jack Suwinski -- with an on-base percentage of .257 in his past 10 games, 88 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Detroit Tigers, with Matt Manning on the mound, on August 1 at 7:05 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) in his last appearance against the Phillies.
Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Tigers Starter: Matt Manning
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Jack Suwinski At The Plate
- Suwinski leads Pittsburgh in total hits (64) this season while batting .229 with 35 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 125th, his on-base percentage ranks 46th, and he is 20th in the league in slugging.
- Suwinski has had a hit in 44 of 90 games this year (48.9%), including multiple hits 16 times (17.8%).
- He has hit a home run in 18.9% of his games in 2023, and 6.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Suwinski has had at least one RBI in 36.7% of his games this season (33 of 90), with more than one RBI 11 times (12.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 32 of 90 games this season, and more than once 8 times.
Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|44
|.214
|AVG
|.244
|.333
|OBP
|.358
|.421
|SLG
|.593
|16
|XBH
|19
|7
|HR
|14
|23
|RBI
|29
|52/26
|K/BB
|58/21
|5
|SB
|2
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Tigers have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.52).
- Tigers pitchers combine to give up 127 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- Manning (3-2) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 4.10 ERA in 41 2/3 innings pitched, with 30 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw five innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 25-year-old has a 4.10 ERA and 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings across eight games this season, while giving up a batting average of .215 to opposing hitters.
