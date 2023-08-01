Jack Suwinski -- with an on-base percentage of .257 in his past 10 games, 88 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Detroit Tigers, with Matt Manning on the mound, on August 1 at 7:05 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) in his last appearance against the Phillies.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Tigers Starter: Matt Manning

Matt Manning TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Jack Suwinski At The Plate

Suwinski leads Pittsburgh in total hits (64) this season while batting .229 with 35 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 125th, his on-base percentage ranks 46th, and he is 20th in the league in slugging.

Suwinski has had a hit in 44 of 90 games this year (48.9%), including multiple hits 16 times (17.8%).

He has hit a home run in 18.9% of his games in 2023, and 6.3% of his trips to the dish.

Suwinski has had at least one RBI in 36.7% of his games this season (33 of 90), with more than one RBI 11 times (12.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 32 of 90 games this season, and more than once 8 times.

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 44 .214 AVG .244 .333 OBP .358 .421 SLG .593 16 XBH 19 7 HR 14 23 RBI 29 52/26 K/BB 58/21 5 SB 2

Tigers Pitching Rankings