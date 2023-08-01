The Pittsburgh Pirates and Bryan Reynolds, who went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI last time in action, take on Matt Manning and the Detroit Tigers at PNC Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) in his last appearance against the Phillies.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Matt Manning

Matt Manning TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Bryan Reynolds? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.436) thanks to 36 extra-base hits.

Reynolds enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .286 with two homers.

In 64 of 91 games this season (70.3%) Reynolds has had a hit, and in 21 of those games he had more than one (23.1%).

He has hit a home run in 12.1% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the dish.

Reynolds has driven home a run in 31 games this year (34.1%), including more than one RBI in 9.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

He has scored in 37 games this year (40.7%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 48 .225 AVG .285 .315 OBP .329 .350 SLG .508 13 XBH 23 3 HR 9 21 RBI 28 31/19 K/BB 49/13 2 SB 6

Tigers Pitching Rankings