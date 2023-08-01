On Tuesday, Andrew McCutchen (batting .167 in his past 10 games) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Matt Manning. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Tigers Starter: Matt Manning

Matt Manning TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

McCutchen leads Pittsburgh in OBP (.380) this season, fueled by 76 hits.

He ranks 73rd in batting average, 11th in on base percentage, and 103rd in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB action.

McCutchen has picked up a hit in 52 of 85 games this season, with multiple hits 18 times.

He has hit a home run in 11.8% of his games in 2023, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

McCutchen has picked up an RBI in 22.4% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 8.2% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 34 games this season (40.0%), including 10 multi-run games (11.8%).

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 43 .272 AVG .242 .388 OBP .372 .388 SLG .409 9 XBH 13 4 HR 6 15 RBI 13 34/28 K/BB 42/31 5 SB 5

