Andrew McCutchen Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Tigers - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Andrew McCutchen (batting .167 in his past 10 games) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Matt Manning. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Phillies.
Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Tigers Starter: Matt Manning
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Andrew McCutchen At The Plate
- McCutchen leads Pittsburgh in OBP (.380) this season, fueled by 76 hits.
- He ranks 73rd in batting average, 11th in on base percentage, and 103rd in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB action.
- McCutchen has picked up a hit in 52 of 85 games this season, with multiple hits 18 times.
- He has hit a home run in 11.8% of his games in 2023, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- McCutchen has picked up an RBI in 22.4% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 8.2% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 34 games this season (40.0%), including 10 multi-run games (11.8%).
Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|43
|.272
|AVG
|.242
|.388
|OBP
|.372
|.388
|SLG
|.409
|9
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|6
|15
|RBI
|13
|34/28
|K/BB
|42/31
|5
|SB
|5
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Tigers have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.52).
- Tigers pitchers combine to allow 127 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- Manning gets the start for the Tigers, his ninth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.10 ERA and 30 strikeouts through 41 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he tossed five innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- In eight games this season, the 25-year-old has a 4.10 ERA and 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .215 to opposing hitters.
