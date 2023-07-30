The Philadelphia Phillies (56-48) and Pittsburgh Pirates (46-58) meet on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET at PNC Park, attempting to break a 1-1 series tie.

The probable pitchers are Cristopher Sanchez (0-3) for the Phillies and Rich Hill (7-10) for the Pirates.

Pirates vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Time: 1:35 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Venue: PNC Park

Probable Pitchers: Sanchez - PHI (0-3, 2.98 ERA) vs Hill - PIT (7-10, 4.89 ERA)

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Rich Hill

Hill (7-10 with a 4.89 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 114 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his 22nd of the season.

The lefty's last appearance was on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The 43-year-old has an ERA of 4.89, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 21 games this season. Opponents are hitting .272 against him.

Hill is looking to collect his eighth quality start of the year in this matchup.

Hill is looking to collect his 18th start of five or more innings this year in this outing.

In one of his 21 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cristopher Sanchez

The Phillies' Sanchez (0-3) will make his ninth start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Monday, when he tossed seven innings while giving up two earned runs on four hits in a matchup with the Baltimore Orioles.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 2.98 and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .219 in eight games this season.

He has three quality starts in eight chances this season.

Sanchez has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made eight appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

