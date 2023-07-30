The Philadelphia Phillies visit the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Bryson Stott, Bryan Reynolds and others in this matchup.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Pirates vs. Phillies Game Info

When: Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 89 hits with 21 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs, 32 walks and 47 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He has a slash line of .255/.319/.427 so far this year.

Reynolds hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .190 with a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies Jul. 29 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 28 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Padres Jul. 26 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Padres Jul. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Jul. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Andrew McCutchen Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

McCutchen Stats

Andrew McCutchen has recorded 76 hits with 12 doubles, 10 home runs and 57 walks. He has driven in 28 runs with 10 stolen bases.

He has a .259/.379/.403 slash line on the season.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies Jul. 29 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 28 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Jul. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Jul. 24 1-for-3 2 0 0 1 1 at Angels Jul. 23 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Bryan Reynolds, Andrew McCutchen or other Pirates players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Bryson Stott Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Stott Stats

Stott has put up 118 hits with 20 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 37 runs with 18 stolen bases.

He has a .306/.347/.438 slash line on the season.

Stott hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with three doubles and an RBI.

Stott Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Jul. 29 3-for-5 1 0 0 4 0 at Pirates Jul. 28 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 26 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 25 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Kyle Schwarber Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Schwarber Stats

Kyle Schwarber has put up 71 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs and 73 walks. He has driven in 65 runs.

He's slashed .185/.320/.435 so far this season.

Schwarber Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Pirates Jul. 29 0-for-2 0 0 1 0 at Pirates Jul. 28 2-for-2 1 1 2 6 vs. Orioles Jul. 26 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 24 0-for-1 1 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Bryson Stott, Kyle Schwarber or other Phillies players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.