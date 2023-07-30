Bryson Stott will lead the charge for the Philadelphia Phillies (56-48) on Sunday, July 30, when they take on Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (46-58) at PNC Park at 1:35 PM ET.

The Pirates have been listed as +125 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Phillies (-150). The total is 9.5 runs for this matchup (with +100 odds to hit the over and -120 odds to go under).

Pirates vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez - PHI (0-3, 2.98 ERA) vs Rich Hill - PIT (7-10, 4.89 ERA)

Pirates vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Pirates vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Phillies have been favored 64 times and won 38, or 59.4%, of those games.

The Phillies have a record of 18-12 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter (60% winning percentage).

Philadelphia has a 60% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Phillies went 3-5 across the eight games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Philadelphia and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Pirates have won in 34, or 41%, of the 83 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Pirates have been victorious 17 times in 41 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 5-4.

When it comes to hitting the over, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Pirates vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Bryan Reynolds 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+175) Connor Joe 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+240) Andrew McCutchen 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+145) Ji-Man Choi 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+195) Liover Peguero 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+230)

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 5th Win NL Central +25000 - 5th

