The Pittsburgh Pirates and Bryan Reynolds hit the field at PNC Park against Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday.

Pirates vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates rank 25th in Major League Baseball with 98 home runs.

Fueled by 297 extra-base hits, Pittsburgh ranks 25th in MLB with a .384 slugging percentage this season.

The Pirates' .236 batting average ranks 23rd in the league this season.

Pittsburgh is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 26th with just 429 total runs (4.1 per game) this season.

The Pirates have the 23rd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.312).

The Pirates rank 16th with an average of 8.8 strikeouts per game.

Pittsburgh averages the 17th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.6) in the majors this season.

Pittsburgh has the 22nd-ranked ERA (4.50) in the majors this season.

The Pirates rank 24th in MLB with a combined 1.381 WHIP this season.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

The Pirates will hand the ball to Rich Hill (7-10) for his 22nd start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed seven hits in 4 1/3 innings against the San Diego Padres.

In 21 starts this season, he's earned seven quality starts.

In 21 starts this season, Hill has lasted five or more innings 17 times, with an average of 5.4 innings per appearance.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 21 chances this season.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 7/24/2023 Padres W 8-4 Away Quinn Priester Yu Darvish 7/25/2023 Padres L 5-1 Away Rich Hill Blake Snell 7/26/2023 Padres W 3-2 Away Johan Oviedo Seth Lugo 7/28/2023 Phillies L 2-1 Home Mitch Keller Zack Wheeler 7/29/2023 Phillies W 7-6 Home Quinn Priester Aaron Nola 7/30/2023 Phillies - Home Rich Hill Cristopher Sanchez 8/1/2023 Tigers - Home Rich Hill Eduardo Rodríguez 8/2/2023 Tigers - Home Johan Oviedo Michael Lorenzen 8/3/2023 Brewers - Away - Julio Teheran 8/4/2023 Brewers - Away Quinn Priester Colin Rea 8/5/2023 Brewers - Away Rich Hill Corbin Burnes

