How to Watch the Pirates vs. Phillies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 30
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Bryan Reynolds hit the field at PNC Park against Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday.
Pirates vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Pirates rank 25th in Major League Baseball with 98 home runs.
- Fueled by 297 extra-base hits, Pittsburgh ranks 25th in MLB with a .384 slugging percentage this season.
- The Pirates' .236 batting average ranks 23rd in the league this season.
- Pittsburgh is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 26th with just 429 total runs (4.1 per game) this season.
- The Pirates have the 23rd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.312).
- The Pirates rank 16th with an average of 8.8 strikeouts per game.
- Pittsburgh averages the 17th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.6) in the majors this season.
- Pittsburgh has the 22nd-ranked ERA (4.50) in the majors this season.
- The Pirates rank 24th in MLB with a combined 1.381 WHIP this season.
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Pirates will hand the ball to Rich Hill (7-10) for his 22nd start of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed seven hits in 4 1/3 innings against the San Diego Padres.
- In 21 starts this season, he's earned seven quality starts.
- In 21 starts this season, Hill has lasted five or more innings 17 times, with an average of 5.4 innings per appearance.
- He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 21 chances this season.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Pirates Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/24/2023
|Padres
|W 8-4
|Away
|Quinn Priester
|Yu Darvish
|7/25/2023
|Padres
|L 5-1
|Away
|Rich Hill
|Blake Snell
|7/26/2023
|Padres
|W 3-2
|Away
|Johan Oviedo
|Seth Lugo
|7/28/2023
|Phillies
|L 2-1
|Home
|Mitch Keller
|Zack Wheeler
|7/29/2023
|Phillies
|W 7-6
|Home
|Quinn Priester
|Aaron Nola
|7/30/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Rich Hill
|Cristopher Sanchez
|8/1/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Rich Hill
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|8/2/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Johan Oviedo
|Michael Lorenzen
|8/3/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|-
|Julio Teheran
|8/4/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Quinn Priester
|Colin Rea
|8/5/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Rich Hill
|Corbin Burnes
