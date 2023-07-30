The Pittsburgh Pirates and Ji-Man Choi hit the field in the final game of a three-game series against Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies, on Sunday at PNC Park.

The Phillies are the favorite in this one, at -150, while the underdog Pirates have +125 odds to play spoiler. The contest's over/under has been set at 9 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Pirates gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pirates vs. Phillies Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Phillies -150 +125 9 -120 +100 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 5-4.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Pirates and their opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Pirates have fallen short of covering the runline in the one of their past 10 games that had a set spread.

Read More About This Game

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have won in 34, or 41%, of the 83 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Pittsburgh has a record of 17-24 in games where bookmakers have it as underdogs of at least +125 on the moneyline.

The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Pittsburgh and its opponents have hit the over in 54 of its 104 games with a total this season.

The Pirates are 8-5-0 against the spread in their 13 games that had a posted line this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 24-27 22-31 19-26 27-31 32-40 14-17

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.