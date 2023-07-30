Sunday's contest at PNC Park has the Philadelphia Phillies (56-48) matching up with the Pittsburgh Pirates (46-58) at 1:35 PM ET (on July 30). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-4 victory for the Phillies, so expect a tight matchup.

The Phillies will look to Cristopher Sanchez (0-3) versus the Pirates and Rich Hill (7-10).

Pirates vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Pirates vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Phillies 6, Pirates 5.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Pirates Performance Insights

The Pirates have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 5-4 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The Pirates have fallen short of covering the spread in the one of their past 10 contests that had a set spread.

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 83 games this year and have walked away with the win 34 times (41%) in those games.

This season, Pittsburgh has been victorious 17 times in 41 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 44.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Pittsburgh scores the fifth-fewest runs in baseball (429 total, 4.1 per game).

Pirates pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.50 ERA this year, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

