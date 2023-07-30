On Sunday, Liover Peguero (coming off going 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Cristopher Sanchez. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 3-for-4 in his most recent game against the Phillies.

Liover Peguero Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: PNC Park

Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Liover Peguero At The Plate

Peguero is batting .261 with a double, two home runs and a walk.

Peguero has gotten a hit in three of seven games this season (42.9%), with multiple hits twice.

In seven games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Peguero has driven in a run in three games this season (42.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in three games this year (42.9%), but has had no multi-run games.

Liover Peguero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 4 .300 AVG .231 .300 OBP .286 .600 SLG .538 1 XBH 2 1 HR 1 2 RBI 4 5/0 K/BB 5/1 0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings