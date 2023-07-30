The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Ji-Man Choi and his .679 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Cristopher Sanchez and the Philadelphia Phillies at PNC Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Phillies.

Ji-Man Choi Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez

Cristopher Sanchez TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ji-Man Choi? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Ji-Man Choi At The Plate

Choi is batting .208 with four doubles, six home runs and two walks.

Choi has gotten a hit in 12 of 22 games this year (54.5%), with more than one hit on three occasions (13.6%).

In six games this year, he has hit a long ball (27.3%, and 8% of his trips to the plate).

In eight games this season (36.4%), Choi has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (13.6%) he had more than one.

He has scored a run in nine of 22 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ji-Man Choi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 11 .265 AVG .158 .297 OBP .158 .618 SLG .421 6 XBH 4 3 HR 3 7 RBI 4 13/2 K/BB 14/0 0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings