After going 1-for-1 in his last game, Connor Joe and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Philadelphia Phillies (who will hand the ball to Cristopher Sanchez) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Phillies.

Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Connor Joe At The Plate

  • Joe has 19 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 29 walks while batting .239.
  • Joe has gotten a hit in 45 of 87 games this year (51.7%), including 12 multi-hit games (13.8%).
  • He has gone deep in 8.0% of his games in 2023 (seven of 87), and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Joe has picked up an RBI in 23.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 4.6% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 28 games this season (32.2%), including eight multi-run games (9.2%).

Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
40 GP 43
.259 AVG .224
.381 OBP .288
.411 SLG .422
11 XBH 18
3 HR 4
15 RBI 10
32/20 K/BB 49/9
0 SB 3

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The Phillies pitching staff is eighth in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Phillies' 4.04 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Phillies surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (113 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Sanchez gets the start for the Phillies, his ninth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 2.98 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 42 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Monday against the Baltimore Orioles, the lefty tossed seven innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • The 26-year-old has an ERA of 2.98, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents are hitting .219 against him.
