After going 1-for-1 in his last game, Connor Joe and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Philadelphia Phillies (who will hand the ball to Cristopher Sanchez) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Phillies.

Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez

Cristopher Sanchez TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Connor Joe At The Plate

Joe has 19 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 29 walks while batting .239.

Joe has gotten a hit in 45 of 87 games this year (51.7%), including 12 multi-hit games (13.8%).

He has gone deep in 8.0% of his games in 2023 (seven of 87), and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

Joe has picked up an RBI in 23.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 4.6% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 28 games this season (32.2%), including eight multi-run games (9.2%).

Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 43 .259 AVG .224 .381 OBP .288 .411 SLG .422 11 XBH 18 3 HR 4 15 RBI 10 32/20 K/BB 49/9 0 SB 3

Phillies Pitching Rankings