Bryan Reynolds Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Phillies - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Bryan Reynolds, with a slugging percentage of .349 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Cristopher Sanchez on the mound, July 30 at 1:35 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Phillies.
Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Bryan Reynolds At The Plate
- Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with a slugging percentage of .427, fueled by 35 extra-base hits.
- Reynolds has picked up a hit in 63 of 90 games this season, with multiple hits 20 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 10 games this year (11.1%), leaving the park in 2.8% of his plate appearances.
- Reynolds has picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 8.9% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in four contests.
- In 36 of 90 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|48
|.218
|AVG
|.285
|.307
|OBP
|.329
|.327
|SLG
|.508
|12
|XBH
|23
|2
|HR
|9
|19
|RBI
|28
|30/19
|K/BB
|49/13
|2
|SB
|6
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.04).
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (113 total, 1.1 per game).
- Sanchez makes the start for the Phillies, his ninth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 2.98 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 42 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Monday against the Baltimore Orioles, the left-hander threw seven innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In eight games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed a 2.98 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .219 to his opponents.
