Bryan Reynolds, with a slugging percentage of .349 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Cristopher Sanchez on the mound, July 30 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Phillies.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: PNC Park

Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Discover More About This Game

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with a slugging percentage of .427, fueled by 35 extra-base hits.

Reynolds has picked up a hit in 63 of 90 games this season, with multiple hits 20 times.

He has hit a long ball in 10 games this year (11.1%), leaving the park in 2.8% of his plate appearances.

Reynolds has picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 8.9% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in four contests.

In 36 of 90 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 48 .218 AVG .285 .307 OBP .329 .327 SLG .508 12 XBH 23 2 HR 9 19 RBI 28 30/19 K/BB 49/13 2 SB 6

Phillies Pitching Rankings