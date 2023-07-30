Bryan Reynolds, with a slugging percentage of .349 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Cristopher Sanchez on the mound, July 30 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Phillies.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Discover More About This Game

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

  • Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with a slugging percentage of .427, fueled by 35 extra-base hits.
  • Reynolds has picked up a hit in 63 of 90 games this season, with multiple hits 20 times.
  • He has hit a long ball in 10 games this year (11.1%), leaving the park in 2.8% of his plate appearances.
  • Reynolds has picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 8.9% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in four contests.
  • In 36 of 90 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
42 GP 48
.218 AVG .285
.307 OBP .329
.327 SLG .508
12 XBH 23
2 HR 9
19 RBI 28
30/19 K/BB 49/13
2 SB 6

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The Phillies pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Phillies have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.04).
  • Phillies pitchers combine to surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (113 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Sanchez makes the start for the Phillies, his ninth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 2.98 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 42 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Monday against the Baltimore Orioles, the left-hander threw seven innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • In eight games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed a 2.98 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .219 to his opponents.
