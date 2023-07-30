Austin Hedges returns to action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against Cristopher Sanchez and the Philadelphia PhilliesJuly 30 at 1:35 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since July 25, when he went 1-for-2 against the Padres.

Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez

Cristopher Sanchez TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Hedges? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Austin Hedges At The Plate

Hedges is batting .181 with five doubles, a home run and 11 walks.

Hedges has recorded a hit in 26 of 60 games this year (43.3%), including three multi-hit games (5.0%).

He has homered in only one game this year.

In 11 games this year (18.3%), Hedges has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 11 games this season (18.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 32 .184 AVG .179 .215 OBP .250 .224 SLG .238 3 XBH 3 0 HR 1 3 RBI 11 20/2 K/BB 19/9 0 SB 1

Phillies Pitching Rankings