Austin Hedges returns to action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against Cristopher Sanchez and the Philadelphia PhilliesJuly 30 at 1:35 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since July 25, when he went 1-for-2 against the Padres.

Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Austin Hedges At The Plate

  • Hedges is batting .181 with five doubles, a home run and 11 walks.
  • Hedges has recorded a hit in 26 of 60 games this year (43.3%), including three multi-hit games (5.0%).
  • He has homered in only one game this year.
  • In 11 games this year (18.3%), Hedges has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 11 games this season (18.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
28 GP 32
.184 AVG .179
.215 OBP .250
.224 SLG .238
3 XBH 3
0 HR 1
3 RBI 11
20/2 K/BB 19/9
0 SB 1

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.2 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
  • The Phillies have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.04).
  • Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 113 home runs (1.1 per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
  • Sanchez makes the start for the Phillies, his ninth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 2.98 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 42 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander last appeared on Monday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • The 26-year-old has a 2.98 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season, while allowing a batting average of .219 to opposing hitters.
