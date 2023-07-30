Austin Hedges Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Phillies - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Austin Hedges returns to action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against Cristopher Sanchez and the Philadelphia PhilliesJuly 30 at 1:35 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since July 25, when he went 1-for-2 against the Padres.
Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Austin Hedges At The Plate
- Hedges is batting .181 with five doubles, a home run and 11 walks.
- Hedges has recorded a hit in 26 of 60 games this year (43.3%), including three multi-hit games (5.0%).
- He has homered in only one game this year.
- In 11 games this year (18.3%), Hedges has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 11 games this season (18.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|32
|.184
|AVG
|.179
|.215
|OBP
|.250
|.224
|SLG
|.238
|3
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|11
|20/2
|K/BB
|19/9
|0
|SB
|1
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.2 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Phillies have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.04).
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 113 home runs (1.1 per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- Sanchez makes the start for the Phillies, his ninth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 2.98 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 42 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Monday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 26-year-old has a 2.98 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season, while allowing a batting average of .219 to opposing hitters.
