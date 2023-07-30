Andrew McCutchen -- with a slugging percentage of .219 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Cristopher Sanchez on the mound, on July 30 at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez

Cristopher Sanchez TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

McCutchen leads Pittsburgh in OBP (.379) this season, fueled by 76 hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 65th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and 100th in slugging.

McCutchen has picked up a hit in 52 of 84 games this year, with multiple hits 18 times.

In 11.9% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

McCutchen has driven home a run in 19 games this season (22.6%), including more than one RBI in 8.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

In 40.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (11.9%).

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 43 .278 AVG .242 .387 OBP .372 .396 SLG .409 9 XBH 13 4 HR 6 15 RBI 13 33/26 K/BB 42/31 5 SB 5

Phillies Pitching Rankings