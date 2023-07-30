Andrew McCutchen Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Phillies - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Andrew McCutchen -- with a slugging percentage of .219 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Cristopher Sanchez on the mound, on July 30 at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Phillies.
Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Andrew McCutchen At The Plate
- McCutchen leads Pittsburgh in OBP (.379) this season, fueled by 76 hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 65th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and 100th in slugging.
- McCutchen has picked up a hit in 52 of 84 games this year, with multiple hits 18 times.
- In 11.9% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- McCutchen has driven home a run in 19 games this season (22.6%), including more than one RBI in 8.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- In 40.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (11.9%).
Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|43
|.278
|AVG
|.242
|.387
|OBP
|.372
|.396
|SLG
|.409
|9
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|6
|15
|RBI
|13
|33/26
|K/BB
|42/31
|5
|SB
|5
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.2 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Phillies' 4.04 team ERA ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 113 home runs (1.1 per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
- The Phillies are sending Sanchez (0-3) out for his ninth start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 2.98 ERA and 38 strikeouts through 42 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Monday, the lefty threw seven innings against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 26-year-old has a 2.98 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings across eight games this season, while allowing a batting average of .219 to opposing hitters.
