The Philadelphia Phillies (56-47) take a three-game win streak into a road contest versus the Pittsburgh Pirates (45-58) at 7:05 PM ET on Saturday.

The Phillies will give the nod to Aaron Nola (9-6) versus the Pirates and Quinn Priester (1-1).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Nola - PHI (9-6, 4.25 ERA) vs Priester - PIT (1-1, 9.28 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Quinn Priester

Priester (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Pirates, his third this season.

In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up four earned runs while surrendering four hits.

Over his two games this season, opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of .256 against him. He has a 9.28 ERA and averages 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

Priester will aim to last five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 5.1 frames per outing.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Aaron Nola

The Phillies will send Nola (9-6) to the mound for his 22nd start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw seven innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up three earned runs while allowing six hits.

The 30-year-old has pitched in 21 games this season with an ERA of 4.25, a 4.43 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.073.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Nola will look to finish five or more innings for the 21st start in a row.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 21 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 30-year-old's 4.25 ERA ranks 45th, 1.073 WHIP ranks ninth, and 9 K/9 ranks 27th.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.