The Philadelphia Phillies (56-47) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (45-58) will go head to head on Saturday, July 29 at PNC Park, with Aaron Nola getting the ball for the Phillies and Quinn Priester toeing the rubber for the Pirates. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Phillies as -185 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Pirates +150 moneyline odds. A 9.5-run total is listed for this contest.

Pirates vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Nola - PHI (9-6, 4.25 ERA) vs Priester - PIT (1-1, 9.28 ERA)

Pirates vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Pirates vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Phillies have won 38 out of the 63 games, or 60.3%, in which they've been favored.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter, the Phillies have a record of 13-7 (65%).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for Philadelphia.

The Phillies have a 4-4 record across the eight games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Philadelphia and its opponents combined to go over the total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Pirates have been underdogs in 82 games this season and have come away with the win 33 times (40.2%) in those contests.

The Pirates have a mark of 8-9 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +150 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 4-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Pirates vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Bryan Reynolds 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+210) Andrew McCutchen 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+200) Ji-Man Choi 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+210) Jack Suwinski 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+210)

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 5th Win NL Central +25000 - 5th

