Aaron Nola gets the nod for the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday at PNC Park against Henry Davis and the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch is set for 7:05 PM ET in this second game of a three-game series.

Oddsmakers list the Phillies as -185 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Pirates +150 moneyline odds to win. The matchup's total has been set at 9 runs.

Pirates vs. Phillies Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Phillies -185 +150 9 -110 -110 - - -

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 4-5.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Pirates and their opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Pirates have failed to cover the spread in any of their previous 10 matchups (one of those games had a runline). Pittsburgh and its opponent have finished below the over/under in three straight games, with the average total established by sportsbooks during that stretch being 8.3.

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have won in 33, or 40.2%, of the 82 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Pittsburgh is 8-9 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +150 or more on the moneyline.

The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 40% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Pittsburgh and its opponents have hit the over in 53 of its 103 games with a total this season.

The Pirates are 8-5-0 against the spread in their 13 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 23-27 22-31 19-26 26-31 31-40 14-17

