Pirates vs. Phillies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 29
Saturday's game at PNC Park has the Philadelphia Phillies (56-47) taking on the Pittsburgh Pirates (45-58) at 7:05 PM ET (on July 29). Our computer prediction projects a close 7-5 victory for the Phillies, so expect a competitive matchup.
The Phillies will call on Aaron Nola (9-6) against the Pirates and Quinn Priester (1-1).
Pirates vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Pirates vs. Phillies Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Phillies 7, Pirates 6.
Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Phillies
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
|Pirates Injury Report
|Phillies vs Pirates Betting Trends & Stats
|Phillies vs Pirates Player Props
|Phillies vs Pirates Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Phillies vs Pirates
|Phillies vs Pirates Odds
Pirates Performance Insights
- In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have posted a mark of 4-5.
- When it comes to the over/under, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games.
- The Pirates have not covered a spread in any of their past 10 games (one of those games had a spread).
- The Pirates have come away with 33 wins in the 82 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Pittsburgh has a win-loss record of 8-9 when favored by +150 or worse by bookmakers this year.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Pirates have a 40% chance of pulling out a win.
- Pittsburgh is the fourth-lowest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.1 runs per game (422 total).
- Pirates pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.48 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 23
|@ Angels
|L 7-5
|Mitch Keller vs Tyler Anderson
|July 24
|@ Padres
|W 8-4
|Quinn Priester vs Yu Darvish
|July 25
|@ Padres
|L 5-1
|Rich Hill vs Blake Snell
|July 26
|@ Padres
|W 3-2
|Johan Oviedo vs Seth Lugo
|July 28
|Phillies
|L 2-1
|Mitch Keller vs Zack Wheeler
|July 29
|Phillies
|-
|Quinn Priester vs Aaron Nola
|July 30
|Phillies
|-
|Rich Hill vs Cristopher Sanchez
|August 1
|Tigers
|-
|Rich Hill vs Eduardo Rodríguez
|August 2
|Tigers
|-
|Johan Oviedo vs Michael Lorenzen
|August 3
|@ Brewers
|-
|TBA vs Julio Teheran
|August 4
|@ Brewers
|-
|TBA vs TBA
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.