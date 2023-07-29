The Pittsburgh Pirates and Liover Peguero, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, take on Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at PNC Park, Saturday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Padres.

Liover Peguero Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Liover Peguero At The Plate

  • Peguero is hitting .158 with a double, a home run and a walk.
  • Twice in six games this year, Peguero has gotten aboard via a hit, and he had multiple hits in one of those games.
  • He has gone deep in one game this year.
  • Peguero has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

Liover Peguero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 4
.000 AVG .231
.000 OBP .286
.000 SLG .538
0 XBH 2
0 HR 1
0 RBI 4
5/0 K/BB 5/1
0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The Phillies pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Phillies have a 4.03 team ERA that ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Phillies give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (112 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Nola (9-6) is going for his 10th victory when he takes the mound for the Phillies in his 22nd start of the season. He has a 4.25 ERA in 133 1/3 innings pitched, with 133 strikeouts.
  • His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the righty tossed seven innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old ranks 45th in ERA (4.25), ninth in WHIP (1.073), and 27th in K/9 (9).
