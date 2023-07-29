Ji-Man Choi Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Phillies - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ji-Man Choi and his .323 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (112 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Philadelphia Phillies and Aaron Nola on July 29 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Phillies.
Ji-Man Choi Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ji-Man Choi? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Ji-Man Choi At The Plate
- Choi is hitting .191 with three doubles, six home runs and two walks.
- Choi has gotten a hit in 11 of 21 games this season (52.4%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a long ball in 28.6% of his games this year, and 8.5% of his chances at the plate.
- Choi has had an RBI in eight games this year (38.1%), including three multi-RBI outings (14.3%).
- He has scored in eight of 21 games so far this year.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ji-Man Choi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|11
|.233
|AVG
|.158
|.273
|OBP
|.158
|.600
|SLG
|.421
|5
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|3
|7
|RBI
|4
|11/2
|K/BB
|14/0
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is eighth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies' 4.03 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 112 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
- The Phillies are sending Nola (9-6) to the mound for his 22nd start of the season as he tries for his 10th win. He is 9-6 with a 4.25 ERA and 133 strikeouts in 133 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he tossed seven innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old's 4.25 ERA ranks 45th, 1.073 WHIP ranks ninth, and 9 K/9 ranks 27th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.