Ji-Man Choi and his .323 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (112 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Philadelphia Phillies and Aaron Nola on July 29 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Phillies.

Ji-Man Choi Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: PNC Park

Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Ji-Man Choi At The Plate

Choi is hitting .191 with three doubles, six home runs and two walks.

Choi has gotten a hit in 11 of 21 games this season (52.4%), with multiple hits twice.

He has hit a long ball in 28.6% of his games this year, and 8.5% of his chances at the plate.

Choi has had an RBI in eight games this year (38.1%), including three multi-RBI outings (14.3%).

He has scored in eight of 21 games so far this year.

Ji-Man Choi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 11 .233 AVG .158 .273 OBP .158 .600 SLG .421 5 XBH 4 3 HR 3 7 RBI 4 11/2 K/BB 14/0 0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings