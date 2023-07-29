The Pittsburgh Pirates and Jack Suwinski (.406 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starter Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at PNC Park, Saturday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Jack Suwinski At The Plate

Suwinski leads Pittsburgh with 62 hits, batting .225 this season with 34 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 129th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 44th and he is 20th in slugging.

Suwinski has gotten at least one hit in 48.3% of his games this season (43 of 89), with more than one hit 15 times (16.9%).

He has hit a long ball in 19.1% of his games in 2023 (17 of 89), and 6.3% of his trips to the plate.

Suwinski has driven home a run in 33 games this year (37.1%), including more than one RBI in 12.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

In 36.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (9.0%).

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 44 .207 AVG .244 .331 OBP .358 .414 SLG .593 15 XBH 19 7 HR 14 23 RBI 29 51/26 K/BB 58/21 5 SB 2

