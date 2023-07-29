Bryan Reynolds Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Phillies - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Bryan Reynolds (.341 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starting pitcher Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at PNC Park, Saturday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Phillies.
Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Bryan Reynolds At The Plate
- Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.430) thanks to 35 extra-base hits.
- Reynolds has had a hit in 62 of 89 games this season (69.7%), including multiple hits 20 times (22.5%).
- He has hit a home run in 11.2% of his games this year, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Reynolds has an RBI in 30 of 89 games this season, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 35 games this year (39.3%), including seven multi-run games (7.9%).
Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|48
|.219
|AVG
|.285
|.310
|OBP
|.329
|.331
|SLG
|.508
|12
|XBH
|23
|2
|HR
|9
|19
|RBI
|28
|28/19
|K/BB
|49/13
|2
|SB
|6
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.2 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Phillies have a 4.03 team ERA that ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 112 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
- Nola (9-6 with a 4.25 ERA and 133 strikeouts in 133 1/3 innings pitched) goes for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Phillies, his 22nd of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the right-hander went seven innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 45th in ERA (4.25), ninth in WHIP (1.073), and 27th in K/9 (9) among qualifying pitchers.
