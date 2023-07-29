The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Andrew McCutchen (.188 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at PNC Park, Saturday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew McCutchen? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

McCutchen leads Pittsburgh with an OBP of .381 this season while batting .262 with 56 walks and 43 runs scored.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 57th, his on-base percentage ranks 12th, and he is 99th in the league in slugging.

In 62.7% of his games this year (52 of 83), McCutchen has picked up at least one hit, and in 18 of those games (21.7%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in 12.0% of his games in 2023 (10 of 83), and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

McCutchen has had an RBI in 19 games this season (22.9%), including seven multi-RBI outings (8.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 39.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (12.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 43 .284 AVG .242 .391 OBP .372 .404 SLG .409 9 XBH 13 4 HR 6 15 RBI 13 32/25 K/BB 42/31 5 SB 5

Phillies Pitching Rankings