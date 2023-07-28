How to Watch the Pirates vs. Phillies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 28
Henry Davis and the Pittsburgh Pirates are ready for a matchup with Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
Pirates vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Pirates rank 24th in Major League Baseball with 97 home runs.
- Pittsburgh ranks 26th in the majors with a .384 team slugging percentage.
- The Pirates rank 21st in MLB with a .236 team batting average.
- Pittsburgh has scored 421 runs (just 4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Pirates have an OBP of .312 this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Pirates rank 15th in strikeouts per game (8.7) among MLB offenses.
- Pittsburgh has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in the majors.
- Pittsburgh has the 21st-ranked ERA (4.51) in the majors this season.
- The Pirates rank 23rd in MLB with a combined 1.375 WHIP this season.
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Pirates' Mitch Keller (9-6) will make his 22nd start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up six earned runs and allowed nine hits in five innings pitched against the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday.
- In 21 starts this season, he's earned 12 quality starts.
- Keller will look to pitch five or more innings for the 21st start in a row.
- He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 21 chances this season.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Pirates Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/22/2023
|Angels
|W 3-0
|Away
|Ryan Borucki
|Reid Detmers
|7/23/2023
|Angels
|L 7-5
|Away
|Mitch Keller
|Tyler Anderson
|7/24/2023
|Padres
|W 8-4
|Away
|Quinn Priester
|Yu Darvish
|7/25/2023
|Padres
|L 5-1
|Away
|Rich Hill
|Blake Snell
|7/26/2023
|Padres
|W 3-2
|Away
|Johan Oviedo
|Seth Lugo
|7/28/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Mitch Keller
|Zack Wheeler
|7/29/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Quinn Priester
|Aaron Nola
|7/30/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Quinn Priester
|Cristopher Sanchez
|8/1/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Rich Hill
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|8/2/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Johan Oviedo
|Michael Lorenzen
|8/3/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|-
|Julio Teheran
