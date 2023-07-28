Henry Davis and the Pittsburgh Pirates are ready for a matchup with Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

Pirates vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates rank 24th in Major League Baseball with 97 home runs.

Pittsburgh ranks 26th in the majors with a .384 team slugging percentage.

The Pirates rank 21st in MLB with a .236 team batting average.

Pittsburgh has scored 421 runs (just 4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Pirates have an OBP of .312 this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Pirates rank 15th in strikeouts per game (8.7) among MLB offenses.

Pittsburgh has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in the majors.

Pittsburgh has the 21st-ranked ERA (4.51) in the majors this season.

The Pirates rank 23rd in MLB with a combined 1.375 WHIP this season.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

The Pirates' Mitch Keller (9-6) will make his 22nd start of the season.

The right-hander gave up six earned runs and allowed nine hits in five innings pitched against the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday.

In 21 starts this season, he's earned 12 quality starts.

Keller will look to pitch five or more innings for the 21st start in a row.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 21 chances this season.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 7/22/2023 Angels W 3-0 Away Ryan Borucki Reid Detmers 7/23/2023 Angels L 7-5 Away Mitch Keller Tyler Anderson 7/24/2023 Padres W 8-4 Away Quinn Priester Yu Darvish 7/25/2023 Padres L 5-1 Away Rich Hill Blake Snell 7/26/2023 Padres W 3-2 Away Johan Oviedo Seth Lugo 7/28/2023 Phillies - Home Mitch Keller Zack Wheeler 7/29/2023 Phillies - Home Quinn Priester Aaron Nola 7/30/2023 Phillies - Home Quinn Priester Cristopher Sanchez 8/1/2023 Tigers - Home Rich Hill Eduardo Rodríguez 8/2/2023 Tigers - Home Johan Oviedo Michael Lorenzen 8/3/2023 Brewers - Away - Julio Teheran

