Kyle Schwarber and Bryan Reynolds will be among the stars on display when the Philadelphia Phillies face the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday at 7:05 PM ET, at PNC Park.

The Phillies are the favorite in this one, at -160, while the underdog Pirates have +135 odds to upset. The total for the game is set at 8.5 runs.

Pirates vs. Phillies Odds & Info

Date: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023

7:05 PM ET

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Phillies -160 +135 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have posted a mark of 4-5.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Pirates and their foes are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Pirates have fallen short of covering the spread in the one of their past 10 matchups that had a set spread.

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 81 games this year and have walked away with the win 33 times (40.7%) in those games.

Pittsburgh has a record of 12-14 in games where bookmakers have it as underdogs of at least +135 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 42.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Pittsburgh's games have gone over the total in 53 of its 102 chances.

The Pirates are 8-5-0 against the spread in their 13 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 23-26 22-31 19-26 26-30 31-39 14-17

