Friday's game between the Philadelphia Phillies (55-47) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (45-57) at PNC Park has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Phillies taking home the win. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET on July 28.

The Phillies will give the nod to Zack Wheeler (7-5) against the Pirates and Mitch Keller (9-6).

Pirates vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 28, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Friday, July 28, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Phillies 5, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Pirates Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 4-5.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Pirates have not covered a spread in any of their past 10 games (one of those contests had a spread).

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 81 games this year and have walked away with the win 33 times (40.7%) in those games.

Pittsburgh has a win-loss record of 12-14 when favored by +135 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 42.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Pittsburgh is the fourth-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.1 runs per game (421 total).

Pirates pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.51 ERA this year, which ranks 21st in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates Schedule