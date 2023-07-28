After reaching the quarterfinals at the Hall of Fame Open (before being knocked out by Alex Michelsen in his last match), Mackenzie McDonald will begin play in the Citi Open versus Diego Schwartzman in the round of 64. McDonald is +3300 to win it all at William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center.

McDonald at the 2023 Citi Open

Next Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Tournament Dates: July 28 - August 7

July 28 - August 7 Venue: William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center

William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia Court Surface: Hard

McDonald's Next Match

In his opening match at the Citi Open, McDonald will face Schwartzman on Monday, July 31 at 4:00 PM ET in the round of 64.

McDonald is listed at -190 to win his next matchup against Schwartzman.

McDonald Stats

McDonald is coming off a defeat in the quarterfinals at the Hall of Fame Open, at the hands of No. 190-ranked Michelsen, 3-6, 3-6.

The 28-year-old McDonald is 31-29 over the past year and is still seeking his first tournament victory.

McDonald is 23-19 on hard courts over the past year.

McDonald has played 24.1 games per match in his 60 matches over the past year across all court surfaces.

In his 42 matches on hard courts over the past year, McDonald has played 23.8 games per match.

McDonald, over the past year, has won 76.3% of his service games and 26.0% of his return games.

McDonald has been victorious in 78.0% of his service games on hard courts and 27.1% of his return games over the past 12 months.

