Liover Peguero will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Zack Wheeler on the hill, on July 28 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Padres.

Liover Peguero Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

Zack Wheeler TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Liover Peguero At The Plate

Peguero has a double, a home run and a walk while batting .158.

Twice in six games this year, Peguero has gotten aboard via a hit, and he had multiple hits in one of those games.

He has homered in one game this year.

Peguero has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Liover Peguero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 4 .000 AVG .231 .000 OBP .286 .000 SLG .538 0 XBH 2 0 HR 1 0 RBI 4 5/0 K/BB 5/1 0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings