Liover Peguero Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Phillies - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Liover Peguero -- 0-for-1 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Zack Wheeler on the hill, on July 28 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Padres.
Liover Peguero Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Looking to place a prop bet on Liover Peguero? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Liover Peguero At The Plate
- Peguero has a double, a home run and a walk while batting .158.
- Twice in six games this year, Peguero has gotten aboard via a hit, and he had multiple hits in one of those games.
- He has homered in one game this year.
- Peguero has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Liover Peguero Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|4
|.000
|AVG
|.231
|.000
|OBP
|.286
|.000
|SLG
|.538
|0
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|4
|5/0
|K/BB
|5/1
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have a 4.06 team ERA that ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (112 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Phillies are sending Wheeler (7-5) to the mound for his 21st start of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.80 ERA and 134 strikeouts through 118 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old ranks 31st in ERA (3.80), 20th in WHIP (1.132), and 13th in K/9 (10.2).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.