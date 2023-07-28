Ji-Man Choi Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Phillies - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
On Friday, Ji-Man Choi (.750 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Wheeler. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Padres.
Ji-Man Choi Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Ji-Man Choi At The Plate
- Choi is batting .188 with two doubles, six home runs and two walks.
- In 10 of 20 games this year (50.0%), Choi has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- Looking at the 20 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in six of them (30.0%), and in 9% of his trips to the dish.
- Choi has had an RBI in seven games this season (35.0%), including three multi-RBI outings (15.0%).
- He has scored a run in eight of 20 games so far this year.
Ji-Man Choi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|11
|.231
|AVG
|.158
|.276
|OBP
|.158
|.615
|SLG
|.421
|4
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|3
|6
|RBI
|4
|10/2
|K/BB
|14/0
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Phillies' 4.06 team ERA ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow 112 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- Wheeler gets the start for the Phillies, his 21st of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.80 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 118 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander went seven innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old ranks 31st in ERA (3.80), 20th in WHIP (1.132), and 13th in K/9 (10.2).
