Jack Suwinski Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Phillies - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Jack Suwinski (.200 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 148 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at PNC Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Padres.
Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jack Suwinski? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Jack Suwinski At The Plate
- Suwinski has 62 hits, which is best among Pittsburgh hitters this season, while batting .228 with 34 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 124th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging.
- In 43 of 88 games this season (48.9%) Suwinski has picked up a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (17.0%).
- In 17 games this season, he has hit a home run (19.3%, and 6.4% of his trips to the dish).
- Suwinski has had at least one RBI in 37.5% of his games this season (33 of 88), with more than one RBI 11 times (12.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 36.4% of his games this year (32 of 88), with two or more runs eight times (9.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|44
|.212
|AVG
|.244
|.337
|OBP
|.358
|.423
|SLG
|.593
|15
|XBH
|19
|7
|HR
|14
|23
|RBI
|29
|50/26
|K/BB
|58/21
|5
|SB
|2
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Phillies' 4.06 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 112 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- Wheeler (7-5 with a 3.80 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 118 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Phillies, his 21st of the season.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the righty threw seven innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old's 3.80 ERA ranks 31st, 1.132 WHIP ranks 20th, and 10.2 K/9 ranks 13th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.