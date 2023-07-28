Frances Tiafoe meets Aslan Karatsev to begin play in the Citi Open in Washington, District of Columbia (in the round of 32). In his last tournament (the Wimbledon), he was knocked out by Grigor Dimitrov in the round of 32. Tiafoe has the second-best odds to win (+900) at William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 Citi Open and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Tiafoe at the 2023 Citi Open

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: July 28 - August 7

July 28 - August 7 Venue: William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center

William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Tiafoe's Next Match

In the round of 32 of the Citi Open, on Tuesday, August 1 (at 7:00 PM ET), Tiafoe will meet Karatsev.

Frances Tiafoe Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: +2000

Citi Open odds to win: +900

Want to bet on Tiafoe? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Tiafoe Stats

In his last match, Tiafoe was defeated 2-6, 3-6, 2-6 against Dimitrov in the Round of 32 of the Wimbledon.

Tiafoe has won two of his 21 tournaments over the past 12 months, with an overall match record of 42-19.

In 13 hard-court tournaments over the past 12 months, Tiafoe is 27-13 in matches.

Through 61 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Tiafoe has played 27.0 games per match. He won 53.1% of them.

On hard courts, Tiafoe has played 40 matches over the past 12 months, and 26.9 games per match.

Tiafoe has won 23.5% of his return games and 83.5% of his service games over the past 12 months.

On hard courts over the past 12 months, Tiafoe has been victorious in 23.3% of his return games and 83.4% of his service games.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.