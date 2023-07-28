Bryan Reynolds Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Phillies - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
On Friday, Bryan Reynolds (.233 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 88 points below season-long percentage) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Wheeler. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Padres.
Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Bryan Reynolds? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Bryan Reynolds At The Plate
- Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with a slugging percentage of .432, fueled by 35 extra-base hits.
- Reynolds has gotten at least one hit in 69.3% of his games this season (61 of 88), with more than one hit 20 times (22.7%).
- He has hit a home run in 10 games this season (11.4%), leaving the park in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 34.1% of his games this year, Reynolds has tallied at least one RBI. In eight of those games (9.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 34 games this year (38.6%), including seven multi-run games (8.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|48
|.218
|AVG
|.285
|.312
|OBP
|.329
|.333
|SLG
|.508
|12
|XBH
|23
|2
|HR
|9
|19
|RBI
|28
|27/19
|K/BB
|49/13
|2
|SB
|6
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies' 4.06 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (112 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wheeler makes the start for the Phillies, his 21st of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.80 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 118 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander went seven innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- The 33-year-old ranks 31st in ERA (3.80), 20th in WHIP (1.132), and 13th in K/9 (10.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.