On Friday, Andrew McCutchen (hitting .171 in his past 10 games) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Wheeler. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: PNC Park

Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Discover More About This Game

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

McCutchen has 76 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .382.

Among qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 51st in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage, and 97th in slugging.

McCutchen has picked up a hit in 63.4% of his 82 games this season, with more than one hit in 22.0% of them.

In 10 games this year, he has gone deep (12.2%, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate).

In 23.2% of his games this year, McCutchen has tallied at least one RBI. In seven of those games (8.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 40.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (12.2%).

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 43 .290 AVG .242 .394 OBP .372 .413 SLG .409 9 XBH 13 4 HR 6 15 RBI 13 30/24 K/BB 42/31 5 SB 5

Phillies Pitching Rankings