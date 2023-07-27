MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Thursday, July 27
Thursday's MLB slate features a slew of interesting pitching matchups, and we've got all of the probable pitchers listed below. Top billing goes to the bout between the Cubs and the Cardinals, who will be sending Justin Steele and Miles Mikolas to the hill, respectively.
Read on to find the probable pitchers for every game on the schedule for July 27.
Watch MLB games and tons of other live sports without cable!
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Angels at Tigers Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Angels will send Shohei Ohtani (8-5) to the mound as they face the Tigers, who will give the start to Michael Lorenzen (5-6) when the clubs play Thursday.
|LAA: Ohtani
|DET: Lorenzen
|19 (111.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|17 (100.2 IP)
|3.79
|ERA
|3.49
|11.9
|K/9
|6.8
Vegas Odds for Angels at Tigers
- LAA Odds to Win: -145
- DET Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Angels at Tigers
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free:
Angels at Tigers Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Angels will send Patrick Sandoval (5-7) to the bump as they face the Tigers, who will hand the ball to Matt Manning (3-1) when the teams play Thursday.
|LAA: Sandoval
|DET: Manning
|17 (93 IP)
|Games/IP
|7 (36.2 IP)
|4.26
|ERA
|2.95
|7.5
|K/9
|6.1
Vegas Odds for Angels at Tigers
- LAA Odds to Win: -115
- DET Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Angels at Tigers
- Game Time: 4:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSDET (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free:
Nationals at Mets Probable Pitchers
The Washington Nationals will send Josiah Gray (7-8) to the mound as they face the Mets, who will look to Kodai Senga (7-5) for the matchup between the teams on Thursday.
|WSH: Gray
|NYM: Senga
|20 (112.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|18 (99 IP)
|3.45
|ERA
|3.27
|7.9
|K/9
|11.4
Vegas Odds for Nationals at Mets
- NYM Odds to Win: -200
- WSH Odds to Win: +165
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Nationals at Mets
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free:
Cubs at Cardinals Probable Pitchers
The Chicago Cubs will send Steele (10-3) to the mound as they take on the Cardinals, who will hand the ball to Mikolas (6-5) when the teams meet Thursday.
|CHC: Steele
|STL: Mikolas
|18 (103.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|22 (126.2 IP)
|2.95
|ERA
|4.33
|8.3
|K/9
|6.1
Vegas Odds for Cubs at Cardinals
- STL Odds to Win: -110
- CHC Odds to Win: -110
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Cubs at Cardinals
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free:
Guardians at White Sox Probable Pitchers
The Cleveland Guardians will send Tanner Bibee (6-2) to the mound as they play the White Sox, who will give the start to Dylan Cease (4-3) when the clubs play Thursday.
|CLE: Bibee
|CHW: Cease
|15 (83 IP)
|Games/IP
|21 (113.2 IP)
|3.04
|ERA
|4.04
|9.2
|K/9
|10.9
Vegas Odds for Guardians at White Sox
- CHW Odds to Win: -115
- CLE Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Guardians at White Sox
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CHI (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free:
