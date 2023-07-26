The Minnesota Lynx (10-13) will host Natasha Cloud and the Washington Mystics (12-10) at Target Center on Wednesday, July 26. The opening tip is at 8:00 PM ET.

Minnesota took a loss by a final score of 98-81 versus Las Vegas last time out. The team was led by Diamond Miller's 17 points and Napheesa Collier's 16 points, eight rebounds and two blocks. Washington is coming into this game having beat Phoenix 84-69 in their last outing. Cloud led the team with 23 points, nine assists, three steals and two blocks.

Lynx vs. Mystics Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Lynx (-135 to win)

Lynx (-135 to win) Who's the underdog?: Mystics (+110 to win)

Mystics (+110 to win) What's the spread?: Lynx (-2.5)

Lynx (-2.5) What's the over/under?: 160.5

160.5 When: Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: NBA TV, NBCS-DC, and Monumental

Mystics Season Stats

In 2023, the Mystics are seventh in the league on offense (81.5 points scored per game) and third-best defensively (79.1 points allowed).

In 2023, Washington is third-worst in the WNBA in rebounds (33.2 per game) and second-worst in rebounds conceded (35.9).

At 18.7 assists per game, the Mystics are eighth in the WNBA.

Washington is fourth in the WNBA in turnovers per game (12.6) and best in turnovers forced (15).

At 7.4 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 32.9% from downtown, the Mystics are fourth and seventh in the league, respectively, in those categories.

Giving up 7.6 3-pointers per game and conceding 33.3% from beyond the arc, Washington is eighth and fifth in the league, respectively, in those categories.

Mystics Home/Away Splits

At home the Mystics put up 85.3 points per game, 8.5 more than away (76.8). On defense they allow 79.3 points per game at home, 0.3 more than away (79).

At home, Washington averages 32.8 rebounds per game, one fewer than on the road (33.8). The team gives up 35.2 rebounds per game at home, 1.6 fewer than away (36.8).

The Mystics pick up 0.9 more assists per game at home (19.1) than on the road (18.2).

At home, Washington commits 11.8 turnovers per game, 1.8 fewer than away (13.6). The team forces 15.4 turnovers per game at home, one more than on the road (14.4).

The Mystics drain more 3-pointers per game at home (8.3) than on the road (6.3), and have a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.1%) than away (30%).

This season Washington is conceding more 3-pointers at home (8.3 per game) than away (6.8). And it concedes a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.1%) than on the road (32.2%).

Mystics Moneyline and ATS Records

This season, the Mystics have been the underdog five times and won one of those games.

The Mystics have entered five games this season as the underdog by +110 or more and are 1-4 in those contests.

Washington is 11-10-0 against the spread this season.

As a 2.5-point underdog or greater, Washington is 3-2 against the spread.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 47.6% chance of a victory for the Mystics.

