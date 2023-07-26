The San Diego Padres (49-53) and Pittsburgh Pirates (44-57) play a rubber match on Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET, with the series deadlocked at 1-1.

The Padres will give the nod to Seth Lugo (4-4, 3.72 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Pirates will turn to Johan Oviedo (3-11, 4.77 ERA).

Pirates vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info

4:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Lugo - SD (4-4, 3.72 ERA) vs Oviedo - PIT (3-11, 4.77 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Johan Oviedo

The Pirates will send Oviedo (3-11) to make his 21st start of the season. He is 3-11 with a 4.77 ERA and 101 strikeouts through 111 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's most recent time out was on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw four innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing three hits.

The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.77, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 20 games this season. Opposing batters have a .244 batting average against him.

Oviedo has nine quality starts under his belt this season.

Oviedo is looking to secure his 16th start of five or more innings this year in this game.

In one of his appearances this season he has not allow an earned run.

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Seth Lugo

The Padres will send Lugo (4-4) to the mound for his 15th start this season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed six hits in six innings pitched against the Detroit Tigers on Friday.

The 33-year-old has pitched in 14 games this season with a 3.72 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .268.

He has started 14 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in eight of them.

Lugo has six starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 14 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

