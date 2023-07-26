How to Watch the Pirates vs. Padres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 26
Carlos Santana and the Pittsburgh Pirates take the field on Wednesday at PETCO Park against Seth Lugo, who is projected to start for the San Diego Padres. First pitch will be at 4:10 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.
Pirates vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: San Diego, California
- Venue: PETCO Park
Explore More About This Game
Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Pirates have hit just 94 homers this season, which ranks 26th in the league.
- Pittsburgh ranks 25th in the majors with a .384 team slugging percentage.
- The Pirates have a team batting average of .236 this season, which ranks 22nd among MLB teams.
- Pittsburgh has scored the 26th-most runs in baseball this season with just 418 (4.1 per game).
- The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .313 this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Pirates rank 16th in strikeouts per game (8.7) among MLB offenses.
- Pittsburgh has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in the majors.
- Pittsburgh pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.53 ERA this year, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Pirates rank 24th in MLB with a combined 1.379 WHIP this season.
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher
- Johan Oviedo (3-11) will take to the mound for the Pirates and make his 21st start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed four innings while giving up five earned runs on three hits in a matchup with the Los Angeles Angels.
- In 20 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in nine of them.
- Oviedo has made 15 starts of five or more innings in 20 chances this season, and averages 5.6 frames when he pitches.
- He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 20 chances this season.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Pirates Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/21/2023
|Angels
|L 8-5
|Away
|Johan Oviedo
|-
|7/22/2023
|Angels
|W 3-0
|Away
|Ryan Borucki
|Reid Detmers
|7/23/2023
|Angels
|L 7-5
|Away
|Mitch Keller
|Tyler Anderson
|7/24/2023
|Padres
|W 8-4
|Away
|Quinn Priester
|Yu Darvish
|7/25/2023
|Padres
|L 5-1
|Away
|Rich Hill
|Blake Snell
|7/26/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Johan Oviedo
|Seth Lugo
|7/28/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Osvaldo Bido
|Zack Wheeler
|7/29/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Mitch Keller
|Aaron Nola
|7/30/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Quinn Priester
|Cristopher Sanchez
|8/1/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Rich Hill
|Michael Lorenzen
|8/2/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Johan Oviedo
|Matt Manning
