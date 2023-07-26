Wednesday's game between the San Diego Padres (49-53) and Pittsburgh Pirates (44-57) matching up at PETCO Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Padres, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 4:10 PM ET on July 26.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Padres will send Seth Lugo (4-4) to the mound, while Johan Oviedo (3-11) will take the ball for the Pirates.

Pirates vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

PETCO Park in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Pirates vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Padres 5, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Pirates Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 3-6.

When it comes to the over/under, Pittsburgh and its foes are 7-3-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The Pirates have not covered a spread in any of their past 10 games (one of those mathchups had a spread).

The Pirates have won in 32, or 40%, of the 80 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, Pittsburgh has won four of nine games when listed as at least +170 or worse on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Pirates have a 37% chance of pulling out a win.

Pittsburgh is the fifth-lowest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.1 runs per game (418 total).

The Pirates have the 23rd-ranked ERA (4.53) in the majors this season.

Pirates Schedule