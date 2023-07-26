Liover Peguero Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Padres - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-1 in his last game, Liover Peguero and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the San Diego Padres (who will hand the ball to Seth Lugo) at 4:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Padres.
Liover Peguero Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Explore More About This Game
Liover Peguero At The Plate
- Peguero is hitting .158 with a double, a home run and a walk.
- Peguero has gotten at least one hit twice this year in six games, including one multi-hit game.
- He has hit a home run in one of six games, and in 5.0% of his plate appearances.
- Peguero has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.
Liover Peguero Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|4
|.000
|AVG
|.231
|.000
|OBP
|.286
|.000
|SLG
|.538
|0
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|4
|5/0
|K/BB
|5/1
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres' 3.82 team ERA ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Padres rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (114 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lugo (4-4 with a 3.72 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Padres, his 15th of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Friday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 33-year-old has a 3.72 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings across 14 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .268 to his opponents.
