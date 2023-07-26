Ji-Man Choi -- hitting .250 with a double, three home runs, two walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the San Diego Padres, with Seth Lugo on the mound, on July 26 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Padres.

Ji-Man Choi Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Ji-Man Choi At The Plate

  • Choi is hitting .183 with two doubles, five home runs and two walks.
  • In nine of 19 games this year (47.4%), Choi has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • In 26.3% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 7.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Choi has had an RBI in six games this season (31.6%), including three multi-RBI outings (15.8%).
  • He has scored in seven games this year (36.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ji-Man Choi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 10
.231 AVG .147
.276 OBP .147
.615 SLG .353
4 XBH 3
3 HR 2
6 RBI 3
10/2 K/BB 13/0
0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Padres have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.82).
  • The Padres rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (114 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Padres are sending Lugo (4-4) out for his 15th start of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.72 ERA and 71 strikeouts through 75 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Friday against the Detroit Tigers, the righty went six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 33-year-old has a 3.72 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings across 14 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .268 to his opponents.
