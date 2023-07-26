Ji-Man Choi -- hitting .250 with a double, three home runs, two walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the San Diego Padres, with Seth Lugo on the mound, on July 26 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Padres.

Ji-Man Choi Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Padres Starter: Seth Lugo

Seth Lugo TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Ji-Man Choi At The Plate

Choi is hitting .183 with two doubles, five home runs and two walks.

In nine of 19 games this year (47.4%), Choi has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In 26.3% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 7.9% of his trips to the dish.

Choi has had an RBI in six games this season (31.6%), including three multi-RBI outings (15.8%).

He has scored in seven games this year (36.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ji-Man Choi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 10 .231 AVG .147 .276 OBP .147 .615 SLG .353 4 XBH 3 3 HR 2 6 RBI 3 10/2 K/BB 13/0 0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings