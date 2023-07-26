Jack Suwinski Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Padres - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Jack Suwinski (.455 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starting pitcher Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he collected two extra-base hits (3-for-5 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Padres.
Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Jack Suwinski At The Plate
- Suwinski leads Pittsburgh in total hits (62) this season while batting .230 with 34 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 127th, his on-base percentage ranks 38th, and he is 14th in the league in slugging.
- Suwinski has had a hit in 43 of 87 games this season (49.4%), including multiple hits 15 times (17.2%).
- Looking at the 87 games he has played this season, he's homered in 17 of them (19.5%), and in 6.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Suwinski has had at least one RBI in 37.9% of his games this season (33 of 87), with more than one RBI 11 times (12.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 32 of 87 games this season, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.
Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|43
|.212
|AVG
|.250
|.337
|OBP
|.361
|.423
|SLG
|.606
|15
|XBH
|19
|7
|HR
|14
|23
|RBI
|29
|50/26
|K/BB
|57/21
|5
|SB
|2
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Padres have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.82).
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender 114 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in the league).
- The Padres are sending Lugo (4-4) out to make his 15th start of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.72 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Friday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 33-year-old has put up a 3.72 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .268 to opposing batters.
