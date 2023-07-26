The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Carlos Santana (.415 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 94 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Seth Lugo

Seth Lugo TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Carlos Santana At The Plate

Santana is hitting .235 with 25 doubles, 11 home runs and 45 walks.

In 58.1% of his 93 games this season, Santana has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 20 multi-hit games.

In 10 games this season, he has hit a long ball (10.8%, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate).

In 33 games this year (35.5%), Santana has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (14.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 36.6% of his games this season (34 of 93), with two or more runs eight times (8.6%).

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 47 .232 AVG .237 .323 OBP .320 .384 SLG .424 15 XBH 21 5 HR 6 17 RBI 35 31/22 K/BB 37/23 4 SB 2

