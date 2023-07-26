Bryan Reynolds Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Padres - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Bryan Reynolds -- .171 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the San Diego Padres, with Seth Lugo on the mound, on July 26 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Padres.
Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Bryan Reynolds? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Bryan Reynolds At The Plate
- Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with a slugging percentage of .423, fueled by 34 extra-base hits.
- Reynolds has gotten a hit in 60 of 87 games this season (69.0%), including 19 multi-hit games (21.8%).
- Looking at the 87 games he has played this season, he's went deep in nine of them (10.3%), and in 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Reynolds has had at least one RBI in 33.3% of his games this season (29 of 87), with two or more RBI eight times (9.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 33 of 87 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|47
|.218
|AVG
|.280
|.312
|OBP
|.325
|.333
|SLG
|.492
|12
|XBH
|22
|2
|HR
|8
|19
|RBI
|27
|27/19
|K/BB
|48/13
|2
|SB
|6
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Padres have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.82).
- Padres pitchers combine to allow 114 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in the league).
- The Padres are sending Lugo (4-4) out for his 15th start of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.72 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Friday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.72, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .268 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.