Bryan Reynolds -- .171 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the San Diego Padres, with Seth Lugo on the mound, on July 26 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: PETCO Park

Padres Starter: Seth Lugo

TV Channel: MLB Network

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with a slugging percentage of .423, fueled by 34 extra-base hits.

Reynolds has gotten a hit in 60 of 87 games this season (69.0%), including 19 multi-hit games (21.8%).

Looking at the 87 games he has played this season, he's went deep in nine of them (10.3%), and in 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

Reynolds has had at least one RBI in 33.3% of his games this season (29 of 87), with two or more RBI eight times (9.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 33 of 87 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 47 .218 AVG .280 .312 OBP .325 .333 SLG .492 12 XBH 22 2 HR 8 19 RBI 27 27/19 K/BB 48/13 2 SB 6

Padres Pitching Rankings