Carlos Santana leads the Pittsburgh Pirates (44-56) into a matchup against the San Diego Padres (48-53), after homering twice in an 8-4 victory over the Padres, at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

The probable starters are Blake Snell (6-8) for the Padres and Rich Hill (7-9) for the Pirates.

Pirates vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Snell - SD (6-8, 2.75 ERA) vs Hill - PIT (7-9, 4.92 ERA)

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Rich Hill

The Pirates are sending Hill (7-9) to the mound to make his 21st start of the season. He is 7-9 with a 4.92 ERA and 94 strikeouts through 109 2/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up eight hits.

In 20 games this season, the 43-year-old has a 4.92 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .268 to opposing batters.

Hill is trying to pick up his eighth quality start of the season in this game.

Hill will look to prolong a three-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.5 innings per outing).

In one of his 20 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Rich Hill vs. Padres

The opposing Padres offense has a collective .235 batting average, and is 23rd in the league with 787 total hits and 13th in MLB action with 458 runs scored. They have the 14th-ranked slugging percentage (.408) and are ninth in all of MLB with 128 home runs.

In six innings over one appearance against the Padres this season, Hill has a 6 ERA and a 1.833 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .360.

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Blake Snell

Snell (6-8) will take the mound for the Padres, his 21st start of the season.

The left-hander gave up one earned run and allowed five hits in five innings pitched against the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday.

The 30-year-old has pitched in 20 games this season with an ERA of 2.75, a 2.42 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.278.

He has started 20 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 10 of them.

Snell has 11 starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 20 appearances this season, he has finished seven without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 30-year-old ranks second in ERA (2.75), 40th in WHIP (1.278), and third in K/9 (11.9).

Blake Snell vs. Pirates

The Pirates are batting .238 this season, 20th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .386 (25th in the league) with 94 home runs.

The left-hander has faced the Pirates one time this season, allowing them to go 3-for-21 with a home run and two RBI in six innings.

